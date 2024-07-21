Mike Garcia | By Uniting, We Shall Stand

Abraham Lincoln ended his First Inaugural Address with a plea for national unity. “We are not enemies, but friends … Though passion may have strained, it must not break our bonds of affection,” he insisted.

Last weekend, America was shocked by a disgusting act of political violence.

The attempt on former President Donald Trump’s life was not only an act of pure evil, but also an attack on our American way of life – one in which we debate peacefully within the rule of law, and ultimately love and respect one another as fellow Americans.

That is how we can ensure our bonds of affection, referenced by President Lincoln so many years ago, are not broken: We prioritize compassion, common sense and security in response to this act of cowardice and cruelty.

There is nothing partisan or political about this concept – it is fundamentally American, and it’s our best path to emerging from this tragedy as a nation united and strong.

Perhaps more than anything, Americans want to feel secure – from our borders and neighborhoods to our economy and national security.

Unfortunately, as I’ve noted in these pages, America is in the middle of an undeniable crisis of security.

Over the past three years we’ve experienced runaway inflation, two wars, surging crime, an out-of-control border, antisemitic attacks on college campuses, and now the attempted assassination of a presidential candidate and former president of the United States.

It’s no doubt encouraging to see elected officials reach across the political divide over the past week to condemn political violence, call on everyone to take a deep breath, and de-escalate the political rhetoric that so often spins out of control.

But these well-intentioned words amount to little if they aren’t followed by real, substantive action.

There is an opportunity for such action on a number of issues that are hurting everyday Americans every single day.

I joined my fellow Californian, Rep. Jimmy Panetta D-Carmel Valley, earlier this month for a discussion on bipartisan solutions to organized retail crime. We discussed the issue of rising crime in California for what it is – not a matter of partisan politics, but one of public safety.

The path to safer streets in the 27th Congressional District and throughout California is clear: Fire District Attorney George Gascón, support our police, revoke Propositions 47 and 57, and end zero-dollar bail.

These are not political concepts – they are common-sense policies that prioritize the security of our people and communities.

Last week, the House united in passing a bipartisan bill to improve the security of our elections. Nearly 80% of Americans across both political parties are supportive of requiring photo ID to vote.

So, we passed bipartisan legislation that implements common-sense safeguards to better ensure American elections are decided by Americans alone.

It’s easy to focus only on America’s problems, particularly in today’s hyperbolic and polarized political environment. And there’s no doubt we have many issues to overcome.

But I remain hopeful about America’s future because of our great nation’s history. This is far from the first time We, the People have been tested.

“The Liberty Song” is widely considered to be the first song to express American patriotism. It was written by Founding Father John Dickinson, and its words ring as true today as they were in 1768.

“Then join hand in hand, brave Americans all. By uniting we stand, by dividing we fall.”

I don’t believe the American people are intimidated by the task that lies ahead. I believe we’re a nation determined to seize this opportunity to unite and get our country back on track, just as we’ve done so many times before.

I look forward to working with all of you, my fellow Americans, to do just that. God bless you all.

Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, represents the 27th Congressional District, which includes the Santa Clarita and Antelope valleys. “Right Here, Right Now” appears Saturdays and rotates among local Republicans.