Regain flexibility after age 50

Flexibility and fitness go hand in hand. Ensuring the body is flexible can help individuals avoid injury during exercise. Yogapedia indicates flexibility refers to the ability of a joint to travel through its range of motion as soft tissues like muscles and tendons lengthen and shorten to allow for movement. When these components are not flexible, muscle strains and even fractures can occur. Flexibility also helps to improve balance and lower risk of falls.

According to WebMD, as one ages, stiffness settles into joints more easily. Muscles and tendons may remain in tight positions, further exacerbating movement and potentially affecting one’s motivation to exercise. That is why older adults should prioritize regaining flexibility to improve overall health and ability to engage in physical activity. The following strategies can help.

Get Moving More

Seniors should aspire to move every day. Even walking will be a good start to improving ﬂexibility. Walking, working in a garden, playing golf, and swimming are activities that put the body in motion and alleviate tightness in joints and muscles.

Decide on a Stretching Routine

Stretches are generally categorized as static stretching, isometric stretching or dynamic stretching. Static stretching involves holding a stretch. Isometric stretching adds to static stretching by contracting and relaxing muscles. Dynamic stretching involves actively moving muscles and joints in a set motion. Stretching can be incorporated into daily plans so it becomes routine.

Warm up even before stretching

Seniors should warm up before stretching to get the heart, muscles and joints ready. Walking in place for ﬁve or 10 minutes can be a good warmup.

Don’t Bounce or Jerk

Bouncing or jerking while stretching could increase the risk for injury.

Hold the Stretches

Try to hold stretches for 30 seconds, which will give the involved muscles time to relax. Stretch only until tension is felt.

Give it Time

Regaining ﬂexibility can take time, especially if it’s been a while since a person has exercised. Seniors can start slowly and then increase the depth of stretches and the number of repetitions.

Move From Seated to Standing

Seniors who may need a little extra help can perform various stretches while seated. This can help a person acclimate to stretching and avoid feelings of unsteadiness. As the exercises become easier, it may be possible to progress to standing stretches or ones that utilize a resistance band or another tool. Seniors can improve ﬂexibility by engaging in stretching activities. Flexibility diminishes as one ages, but it can be regained. For those unsure about where to begin, a qualiﬁed physical therapist can offer advice on safe and effective stretching.