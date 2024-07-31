Rick Barker | Who Is Checking?

In re: Sandy Cassidy, “A New Low in California,” letters, June 30.

While I agree with where Ms. Cassidy is coming from, I would point out a flaw in her premise in that she is assuming that all of the people using the food pantry are No. 1 in the country legally and No. 2 are actually in need of the free food.

I have donated a whole bunch of money, food (canned and packaged) and my time in helping out at the several places in the valley that provide food and household goods to people in need. To the best of my knowledge none of these places require anyone to identify their status as being in the country legally or illegally.

Rep. Mike Garcia’s campaign, where I am a volunteer, does this several times a year delivering to individuals homes as well as to organizations like the Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry that hand the items out to people who come to their location in Newhall. No taxpayer money is spent on these events from the congressman’s side of it, as all time and items are donated by my incredible fellow volunteers. We have also handed out packaged, frozen and fresh food at events here in the SCV and also in the Antelope Valley where residents came and were given the food.

I wasn’t born yesterday so I assume that like all instances where “free” stuff is being handed out there will always be a certain percentage of people scamming the system who do not really need the assistance and even some lowlifes who take the goods and turn around and sell them. Unless you personally know the people receiving the stuff there really is no 100% way of preventing this. To me if my time and money helps the “majority” of the people receiving it I will reluctantly put up with the few scumbags who take advantage of it.

My point being is that you can assist those in need without having to use and be dependent on taxpayer money doled out by the government that, as Ms. Cassidy points out in her letter, can be pulled or drastically reduced at any given time. And, “Who is Checking” to see if that taxpayer money or how much of it is even being spent on the stated purpose?

Rick Barker

Valencia