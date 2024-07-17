Santa Clarita native serves as Navy training instructor 

By Alvin Plexico

Navy Office of Community Outreach

GREAT LAKES, Illinois – Every enlisted sailor starts their Navy journey at boot camp at Naval Station Great Lakes, Illinois, where Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Krolicki, a native of Santa Clarita, is currently stationed as an instructor with Naval Education and Training Command.

Krolicki graduated from Canyon High School in 2017 and joined the Navy seven years ago.

“I joined the Navy to gain experience that would better myself with future career paths,” said Krolicki. “My grandfather was also a sailor, so I wanted to serve my country as he did and participate in events of global significance.”

“Growing up, I learned that taking care of the people around you will help you in the future,” said Krolicki. “You need to invest in people to see their full potential.”

During the 10 weeks at RTC Great Lakes, sailors learn five warfighting competencies – firefighting, damage control, seamanship, watchstanding, and small arms marksmanship.

NSGL is the Navy’s largest training installation and the home of the Navy’s only boot camp. Located on over 1,600 acres overlooking Lake Michigan, the installation includes 1,153 buildings with 39 on the National Register of Historic Places. NSGL supports more than 50 tenant commands and elements as well as more than 20,000 sailors, Marines, soldiers, and Department of Defense civilians who live and work on the installation.

“I enjoyed the people I worked with; every sailor that I had the opportunity to serve with came from a different walk of life,” said Krolicki. “Collectively, we never looked at a problem the same way and that is what helped us become so successful. We taught and pushed each other to become great. I enjoy seeing the transition from a basically trained sailor that graduated boot camp, to a mission-capable graduate from my schoolhouse that is ready to support the Navy out in the fleet.”

“Serving in the Navy is a very fulfilling and rewarding experience,” said Krolicki. “I serve for my family and everyone who joined before me. I am a patriot, and it is an honor to represent our flag and our great country.”

Krolicki is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

“I would like to thank my parents, Halina Fox and John Krolicki,” added Krolicki. “Without them, I don’t think I would have joined the Navy on my own. They were there to support me every step of the way throughout my career so far. I also want to thank my fiancée, Taylor Summers. She has been there for me throughout my entire career, and I couldn’t have been here and made it as far as I have without her.”