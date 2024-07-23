SCAA to host free Derek Harrison demo  

News release

The Santa Clarita Artists Association’s August meeting will feature a free demo by artist Derek Harrison, who will be doing a portrait painting from a live model.

The community is invited to the meeting and demo, scheduled 6:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 19 at Barnes and Noble, 23630 Valencia Blvd., Valencia.

Harrison is an artist working in the realist genre creating dramatic figurative and landscape works. He began his artistic journey at a young age and was included in Southwest Art Magazines 21 under 31. He has been a finalist in the ARC Salon for many years in a row, and was awarded first place two years in a row at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History. He has had work included in feature films and television shows.

He is an instructor at the Los Angeles Academy of Figurative Art as well as an adjunct faculty member at Westmont College.

“The aim of my work is to inspire,” Harrison said in an SCAA news release. “We are all connected within this lifetime journey. There are stories, compositions and color combinations that can strike at the heart of the human spirit. Through study, practice and skill I want to evoke an emotional response that will have a lasting impact.”

For more information about SCAA and the SCAA Gallery, visit santaclaritaartists.org.