Skaggs Foundation announces All-Star Game rosters 

Rosters were announced on Tuesday for the fourth annual Tyler Skaggs Foundation Baseball All-Star Game and Undergraduate Showcase Game, including more than a dozen Santa Clarita Valley players.

Eight local seniors will suit up for the senior game while 15 SCV standouts will take the field later in the day for the Showcase Game.

The seniors have been split evenly into a Red and Blue team. The Red Team will send out Golden Valley’s Brayden Brewer, Valencia’s Chad Stanchfield and Saugus’ Dominick Zambrano while West Ranch ace Jackson Banuelos will start on the hill.

Saugus senior Dominick Zambrano (13) runs home during the third inning of Friday’s game against West Ranch on March 22. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

The team will be coached by 2011 National League MVP Ryan Braun, who had been a friend of the late Tyler Skaggs, a pitcher for the Angels of Anaheim who died in 2019.

Banuelos, a CSUN commit, finished his senior campaign 8-2 with a 1.58 ERA and 78 strikeouts.

Zambrano batted .415 while also leading Saugus with 15 runs and six doubles.

The Grizzly catcher Brewer was a single machine and finished his season with a .377 batting average.

Stanchfield made an impact everywhere, playing clean defense, registering 19 hits and 16 RBIs at the plate along with a perfect ERA as a reliever.

Valencia pitcher Chad Stanchfield (2) throws a pitch during the eighth inning of Thursday’s game against Rio Mesa on Feb. 15. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

The Blue Team will have plenty of familiarity with their opponents as Valencia’s Aiden Voyles, Saugus’ Wesley Yim, Grizzlies’ pitcher Jack Steidl and Valencia’s Reid Farrell suit up in blue. The Blue Team will be led by three-time MLB All-Star Mike Moustakas.

The college-bound Valencia duo each hit .321on the season with one home run apiece.

Yim led the Centurions with a 1.59 ERA, punching out 46 batters in his 52.2 innings of work with just three extra-base hits all year.

Steidl was a steady pitcher for the Grizzlies while batting a hot .353 at the plate.

Golden Valley’s Jack Steidl (33) pitches during the third inning of Wednesday’s game against Taft on Feb. 28. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

For the underclass game, the Red Team will showcase local talents in: CIF champion Michael Hogen, West Ranch junior Landon Hu, Valencia’s Noah Jaquez, Castaic’s Travis Van Ness along with Saugus’ Matt Carta and James Frias.

The Blue Team will feature Valencia pitcher Justin Gaisford, West Ranch’s Ty Diaz, Castaic sophomore Michael Fava, Golden Valley’s Bryce Gayles, Valencia infield Lincoln Hunt with Hart’s Brady Werther and recent transfer James Bacon.

The Senior All-Star Game will begin Saturday at 10 a.m. at Jackie Robinson Field in Los Angeles. The Underclass Showcase game is slated for 1:30 p.m.

Tickets for each game are $25 with proceeds benefiting TSF’s local charity work and scholarships to select participating all-stars.