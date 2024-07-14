Summer Camp with Grandma and Grandpa 

Summer has arrived and millions of grandparents across the United States are giving their children a break by hosting the grandkids for a special summer getaway.

Traditionally, the grandchildren’s time at Nanas and Papa’s house in the Santa Clarita Valley can include days frolicking in the pool, quick trips for ice cream and the always anticipated excursions to Southern California theme parks.

A Magic Mountain/Hurricane Harbor, Disneyland/California Adventure, Legoland, Knotts Berry Farm and/or Universal Studios Hollywood day-trip is always fun, but perhaps it’s time to add something different?

Be sure to plan age-appropriate activities, some children may be interested immediately, some may chaff at the disruption of the usual summer routine and some children may become more interested as they explore new experiences.

Genealogy Exploration

Depending on the age of your grandchildren it might be fun for them to learn who they are, where they came from and an understanding of their ancestry and ancestors.

A great place to start this journey is by crafting a family tree together.

One of the best places to begin your search is at the Valencia FamilySearch Center sponsored by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 24443 McBean Parkway, Valencia 91455.

Established in 1978, it is open to the public. For information, call (661) 259-1347.

The all-volunteer staff of research experts assist interested patron in finding their roots. In addition to providing personal assistance, the center’s equipment includes computers with free access to premium websites, a printer, scanner and a book library.

You can bring your grandchildren to the center while you get help with your family history. There is a children’s center where children 3-11 years of age can learn about their ancestors with books, games, stories, etc.

Take a Personal Journey

Have your grandchildren ever visited the places where you or their parents grew up?

Take a personal journey to your hometowns and show your grandchildren where you went to college, where you worked, where you grew up. Describe how different things looked to you as a child.

Show them the hospital your or their parents were born. Show them the elementary and high schools you attended. Have discussions on how different school was for you compared to your grandchildren’s current experiences.

See how far back you can trace your ancestors and travel to the towns and cities where they once lived.

It’s a great way to explore the United States and broaden your grandchildren’s life experiences.

Explore old family photo albums and compare the photos with what the locations look like today.

This kind of travel can help your grandchildren know you, their parents and themselves better.

It can open up lines of communication and give you a true insight into your grandchildren’s thoughts and feelings.

Trip Down Memory Lane

If you grew up in the Los Angeles area, you may have spent time at the historic Grand Central Market at 317 South Broadway. When it opened in October 1917, it was billed as the largest and oldest public market on the Pacific Coast.

Take the grandkids downtown to experience the historic flavor of Los Angeles. It’s open daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

While you’re downtown, why not stop in at the historic Angels Flight Railway. The lower entrance is at 351 South Hill, across the street from Grand Central Market. The Railway’s top station is located at California Plaza, 350 South Grand Avenue.

Angels Flight has been featured in many movies and you can ride it for only $1 each way. Its a short trip. In fact, it is the world’s shortest railway.

State and U.S. History

Find out what your grandchildren are studying in their history or social science classes. Perhaps learn what the curriculum will be in these classes for their next school year. For example, fourth-grade students study California history and learn about the various regions of California. Older children may learn about more general U.S. history.

Learn from your children what places in history they may be interested in exploring. Or take them to some of the places they may be studying in the next year so they can tell their teacher and classmates about their visit to the location they are learning about in their textbook.

If you’re interested in the local area 1880s oil boom, you should visit Mentryville, which is located at 27201 Pico Canyon Road in Newhall. For information, visit mrca.ca.gov/parks/park-listing/mentryville.

Not only is Mentryville a piece of California history, it is also known for its paranormal happenings.

Presidential Libraries

For students studying U.S. history a visit to the presidential libraries of Richard Nixon and Ronald Reagan might help your grandchildren with the upcoming school year.

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum is located at 40 Presidential Drive in Simi Valley. Visit, www.reaganfoundation.org.

The Defending American and the Galaxy-Star Wars and SDI exhibit ends Sept. 8, so there is plenty of time to explore both the real-world technology of SDI, as well as items from the movie phenomenon “Star Wars.”

The exhibition will include original items from SDI including an authentic Command Launch Equipment Console, as well as props, costumes and concept art from the “Star Wars” franchise, including a Landspeeder made for “A New Hope,” master replicas of Luke Skywalker’s lightsaber made from the original mold of “The Last Jedi” and an original script signed by Dave Prowse, the actor who portrayed Darth Vader in the original trilogy.

The Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum is located at 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd in Yorba Linda. Visit, www.nixonlibrary.gov/visit/visit-museum

Learn about Richard Nixon, the 37th President of the United States. The library is constructed on the original site of Nixon’s birthplace home.