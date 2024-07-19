Thomas Oatway | Time for Biden to Accept Reality

Anyone who saw the Trump-Biden debate must be terrified at our November election choices.

Donald Trump was vintage Trump. He was his obnoxious self and refused to answer questions from moderators. Joe Biden’s performance was more scary. He seemed confused, and often lost his train of thought. His performance was an embarrassment. Democrat voters and pundits expressed deep concern. Talk started about replacing him on the ticket.

A Hail Mary pass followed eight days later. George Stepanopolis moderated a 22-minute interview with Biden, who hoped to resuscitate his candidacy.

It went like this: “Did you watch the debate?”

Biden’s answer: “No, I don’t think so … no.”

This one question proved Biden needs to step aside and release his delegates. If he did watch it, and then lied about it, that is what Trump would do. If he did not watch it, that is a failure to recognize a serious problem. How could he then be expected to fix it?

It is time for Biden and his handlers to come to grips with reality. He needs to step aside. There is little time left for recovery. And the stakes are too high.

Thomas Oatway

Valencia