Trinity announces new baseball coach 

Trinity Classical Academy has announced Justin Stark as the new head coach for the Knights baseball program.

Stark takes over a thriving program from former coach Trevor Brown as the former San Francisco Giant steps down to spend more time with his family and business.

The new coach is a Canyon Country native and alumnus of Canyon High School, where he earned four letters in baseball. Stark continued his athletic career at the University of Antelope Valley and became a coach of the Pioneers following his playing days.

“My initial draw to Trinity Classical Academy was the opportunity to coach at a Christian school,” Stark stated in a press release. “God has given me a passion for this game, and allowed me to use it to ultimately impact lives for His glory. I am always looking for opportunities to create relationships and share my faith. I am also excited to be in an environment where that dialogue is encouraged.”

Stark inherits a Trinity team that went undefeated in the 2024 regular season. The Knights have been blessed with young talent over the past few seasons, which has led to numerous playoff wins and three straight outright Heritage League titles.

The Knights will have their biggest senior class in six years next season with standouts like John Carlson, Jordan Lovelace, Noah Visconti and Luke Backes all going out for one last ride together.

Stark and Trinity will debut in the spring of 2025, with a Heritage League title to defend and a CIF championship to chase.