Acton Agua Dulce Arts Council issues call for spooky entries 

News release

The Acton Agua Dulce Arts Council is seeking entries for its upcoming show, “Spooktacular.”

The entry deadline is Friday, Sept. 6, and the Halloween-themed show runs Sept. 14 through Oct. 27 at the TAADAA Art Gallery, at Picasso’s Playmates, 33330 Santiago Road, Acton.

This is a juried exhibit that is open to all artists and photographers, both professional and amateur. Participants may enter up to four artworks or photographs, with a maximum framed size of 48 by 48 inches. Art can be two dimensional, with mediums such as oil, acrylic, watercolor, pastel, charcoal, ink, photography, or mixed media, or three dimensional, such as sculpture, carvings, or etchings.

Hanging instructions for two-dimensional art is included in the application. Membership in AADAC is required to enter. Standard membership is $50 annually, or student membership is $25 annually, with a valid student ID. Membership dues may be paid along with the entry fee of $25.

Application forms with hanging instructions are available upon request by emailing [email protected].