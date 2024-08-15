Ben Gleib performing Saturday at J.R.’s Comedy Club 

News release

Comedian Ben Gleib is coming to J.R.’s Comedy Club for a special performance on Saturday.

The show will feature Gleib’s material for his next yet-to-be-recorded comedy special. Gleib takes the stage at 7 p.m., and tickets for the performance are $20, available at www.comedyinvalencia.com/shows/275330.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for dinner at J.R.’s Comedy Club, located inside Mimi’s Cafe, 24201 Magic Mountain Parkway, Valencia. There is a two-item minimum food or beverage purchase.

TBS has called Gleib “one of the funniest comedians working today,” according to his bio posted on the J.R.’s Comedy Club website. He’s host and head writer of the Emmy-nominated comedy game show “Idiotest.”

For seven years, he was one of the stars of “Chelsea Lately” with Chelsea Handler.

His specials available for streaming include “Neurotic Gangster” and “The Mad King,” which has drawn comparisons to George Carlin, even from Carlin’s own daughter. Gleib is one of the lead anchors on “The Young Turks.”

Gleib has been featured in the last two “Netflix is a Joke” festivals, and selected for “Best of the Fest” at the Montreal “Just for Laughs” festival.

As an actor he’s appeared in 13 movies, including the “Jay & Silent Bob Reboot,” and voices “Marshall the Sloth” in “Ice Age” and Dali in “The Book of Life.”

He also does a monthly, all-improvised virtual show with “Nowhere Studios” called “Gleib Off the Top,” as well as an improvised show with Greg Proops of “Whose Line” fame and an occasional show with John Cleese of Monty Python, called “Cleese Gleib Me Alone.”