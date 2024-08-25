Bring Optimistic Content to Your Social Media Feeds 

For many Gen Z-ers, scrolling on social media has become a primary source of entertainment and a tool for staying connected. In fact, the majority of Gen Z Americans report going on at least one social media platform each day.

Reasons for turning to social media include combatting boredom (66%), the desire to laugh or smile (59%) or to see what’s happening in the world (49%).

However, often, when scrolling, the content isn’t necessarily what you were looking for — or worse, it causes stress or anxiety. In fact, over half of Gen-Zers (53%) said they are frustrated because what they see on their social media feeds doesn’t match what they want to see and just as many (54%) believe they have either “some,” “little,” or “no control at all” over the content that pops up on their feeds.

This data, from a new survey by LG Electronics and conducted by Talker Research, found 62% of Gen Z-ers wish they could just reset their feeds and start all over. The survey also found 73% of respondents associate at least one social media platform with a negative impact on their mental health.

According to social media expert and associate professor Casey Fiesler, Ph.D., algorithms play a significant role in the content you see, so understanding how they work is key to improving your feed.

“Algorithms are recommendations that determine what you see on social media by predicting content you’re likely to engage with based on past engagement,” said Fiesler. “These algorithms can send you down ever more specific niches — for good and bad. When left unchecked, you can quickly go down negative rabbit holes and encounter harmful content. The good news? You do have some control over the input for these algorithms: by choosing to engage with optimistic content, you’ll probably see more of it.”

Increasing optimistic content in your feeds

One way to improve your algorithm to include more positive content is to avoid engaging with negative content, and making a point to engage with content you actually want to see.

To help everyone have a positive experience and regain some control of social media feeds, LG created a global playlist called “Optimism Your Feed,” which is designed to bring more positivity to your social media feed.

“Optimism Your Feed” is part of LG’s Life’s Good campaign, introduced last year to inspire and encourage people to approach life with an optimistic attitude. Created in collaboration with global influencers renowned for their positive outlook, including Tina Choi, Victoria Browne and Josh Harmon, the playlist includes over 20 short-form videos full of motivational messages and feel-good content.

“When you see content on your feed that improves your mood, such as LG’s ‘Optimism Your Feed’ playlist, give it extra attention,” said Fiesler. “’Like’ the content and leave positive comments on your favorite posts or videos. Giving upbeat, optimistic posts increased engagement means you’re more likely to see positive content like that in the future.”

How to Get Started

Nothing feels better than taking back a little control, so take action to make the time you spend on social media what you wanted it to be – opportunities to check in with friends, see what’s happening in your community and get a little lift to brighten your day.

LG’s global playlist gives you opportunities to see positive, uplifting posts every time you check out your social media. By being more conscious about what you choose to engage with, you can have more optimism, balance and happiness in your life.

It’s easy to start engaging with positive content today! Just go to LG’s global TikTok channel @lge_lifesgood or YouTube channel @LGGlobal to check out the videos and subscribe if you like what you see. You can also visit the campaign page at LG.com/lifesgood. (BPT)