CalArts Center for New Performance publishes book celebrating 20th anniversary 

News release

CalArts Center for New Performance has published a new book titled “Follow the Artist: 20 Years of CalArts Center for New Performance,” now available in stores and libraries.

“Follow the Artist” charts the legacy of California Institute of the Arts.

The book features newly authored essays and reflections from creative makers and thinkers: The book also showcases hundreds of images from two decades of projects, workshops and residencies.

“This book chronicles two decades of exhilarating theatrical journeys with some of the most dynamic artists of our era,” Marissa Chibás, CalArts faculty member, CNP producing artist and director of Duende CalArts, said in a news release. “CNP’s role as a genuine laboratory for groundbreaking talents fills us with immense joy and pride.”

For over 20 years, CNP has been an incubator of new directions in the performing arts. Through ongoing residencies, development support, and presentations on the local, national, and international stage. Founded in 2002 by Susan Solt, Travis Preston, and Carol Bixler, CNP has provided over 1,000 professional opportunities to CalArts students, alumni, faculty, staff, and guest artists.

To purchase the book and for more information, visit: centerfornewperformance.org/projects/follow-the-artist.