Canyon Theatre Guild hosts photo exhibit by Nima Kharrazi 

News release

The Canyon Theatre Guild is presenting “Simple Pleasures,” a photography exhibit by local artist Nima Kharrazi, now until Sept. 1.

The exhibition captures the beauty in life’s simple moments through a collection of over 50 photographs taken across the globe, according to a news release from the artist.

An opening reception is scheduled to be held 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at the theater, 24242 Main St., Old Town Newhall.

Admission to the reception is free and wine and snacks will be served.

In “Simple Pleasures,” Kharrazi invites viewers to explore the small joys found in everyday life. From the serene landscapes of England to the vibrant streets of Japan, the colorful culture of the Philippines, and various tranquil spots in the U.S., each photograph tells a story of contemplation and the joy of living.

A member of the Santa Clarita Artists Association for two years, this marks Kharrazi’s first full gallery show.