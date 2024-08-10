Jan Maseda | In Memory of a Sparring Partner

My name is Jan Maseda, my husband’s name is Stephen Maseda. Steve wrote, and you published, many letters to the editor over a couple of years, especially when his favorite left-wing people would write something to which he just had to respond. (Thomas Oatway and Gary Horton come to my immediate mind.)

I’m sorry to let you know that Steve passed away.

He so enjoyed sparring with everyone. We hope that many people enjoyed the political jabs also.

Love your newspaper. Steve always said if the president was shot, that would show up on page 9 so all of the high school sports teams could have their above-the-fold moment!

Take care.

Jan Maseda

Santa Clarita

Editor’s note: We extend our sincere condolences to Mrs. Maseda and Steve’s loved ones.