Jim Blumel | Beware of the Word, ‘Mandatory’

The letter in the Sunday Signal (Aug. 25) titled “Genetic Testing Should Be Mandatory” is a reminder that there are some far-out extremists among us. Any time you see the word “mandatory” you know we’re dealing with an authoritarian mindset. History has shown us the danger of government mandating medical procedures.

The author of the letter describes herself as a UCLA researcher specializing in health care. Mandatory testing as a step to abortion of an imperfect baby is not health care. Many imperfect babies have grown up to become great artists, scientists and productive leaders in various fields. A procedure as personal as genetic testing should be voluntary.

Beware of the word “mandatory.”

Jim Blumel

Newhall