Lois Eisenberg | Beware Project 2025

Project 2025 is backed by the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, which will (suggest to) Donald Trump, if elected to the presidency, an extreme right-wing agenda.

Trump is trying to disavow himself from Project 2025, but he can’t deny that his pick for the vice presidency, J.D. Vance, wrote a forward in the forthcoming book, “Dawn’s Early Light,” by Kevin Roberts, president of the Heritage Foundation.

There have been over 140 people who worked for Trump who have contributed to Project 2025, which he can’t deny.

We Americans have benefited from many social benefits through the years all coming to fruition on the Democratic watch, and these social benefits are now in dire jeopardy if Project 2025 comes into fruition.

Project 2025 and all its backers are hell-bent on damaging the social benefits that again were implemented by the Democrats, which took years to build so that the American people can rightfully benefit from them so that they can (have) “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”

Lois Eisenberg

Valencia