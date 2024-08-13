Marsha McLean | Landfills and the Intended Consequences

What is waste to energy and how could it have saved us from the nightmare of the odor problems facing Chiquita Canyon and Sunshine Canyon landfills?

We often hear about unintended consequences. But what about an intended consequence? My intended consequence was to make sure we did not have the world’s largest garbage dump at the gateway to our city.

The dump in Elsmere Canyon was supposed to be a done deal, but I am proud of the fact that a supposed “done deal” became a “no deal” after I led the 25-plus-year fight. And, instead of having to contend with three landfills in our valley, we are dealing with just two.

Many years ago, I was appointed to the Los Angeles County Waste Management Taskforce by then-Supervisor Mike Antonovich. I wholeheartedly advocated for waste-to-energy facilities as an alternative to landfills, especially since we were faced with the possibility of the world’s largest landfill at the gateway to our city.

I still have stacks of paperwork regarding waste management details, but instead of wading through them, I asked Bing for a short summary of the benefits of waste-to-energy facilities in Southern California.

According to Bing, “waste-to-energy (WTE) is an innovative approach that converts waste materials into usable energy.”

Benefits of waste-to-energy include:

• Renewable energy source: WTE provides a reliable and renewable energy source by utilizing waste materials that would otherwise end up in landfills.

• Reduces landfill waste: By diverting waste from landfills, WTE facilities help reduce the environmental impact of waste disposal.

• Lower greenhouse gas emissions: WTE reduces methane emissions from landfills, which is a potent greenhouse gas.

• Energy independence: WTE contributes to local energy production, enhancing energy security.

These sound like a perfect alternative to mega landfills, right?

But in researching currently operating waste-to-energy facilities, it is disappointing to find that some, such as the Commerce Refuse-to-Energy Facility, which would produce electricity for over 20,000 homes, was closed several years ago.

Others’ operations are in jeopardy due to the recent state legislation. According to the web article, “California’s last two WTE facilities under pressure following new state law,” Waste Dive, published Sept. 29, 2022: “Now that jurisdictions can no longer count waste sent to ‘transformation’ facilities toward their recycling targets, Covanta-operated sites in Long Beach and Stanislaus County may see a shift. California’s remaining mass burn combustion facilities could see a decline in volumes after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law eliminating a recycling credit used by many of their customers. Under a decades-old state law, California jurisdictions are expected to divert at least 50% of their waste each year. Previously, waste sent to ‘transformation’ facilities could count for up to 10%. Following the enactment of Assembly Bill 1857, jurisdictions can no longer claim that credit, making it no longer viable for the current operators.”

So instead of viable solutions, we’re back to just being grateful that at least we’re not faced with potential problems with three landfills.

But what about the intended consequence mentioned above?

Our family moved to Santa Clarita in 1972. I loved volunteering for several nonprofits and becoming involved with many civic groups, and when we became a city, I worked on many city committees as a community activist concerned with the environment, transportation, waste reduction methods etc. That is how I became involved in a 25-plus-year battle to save our city from the world’s largest garbage dump at the gateway to our city.

Some “old timers” who have been residents since the l980s think the Elsmere dump is old news, but landfills and their problems are very much in the headlines today. And, for anyone who thinks we would still have the open space we enjoy with Elsmere Canyon and Whitney Canyon (now in public ownership and preserved forever) and the ability for thousands to enjoy our precious Placerita Canyon Nature Center, is seriously mistaken.

Had the dump been built in Elsmere Canyon, a truck maintenance yard was planned along Sierra Highway next to the vital Los Pinetos wildlife crossing under the State Route 14 freeway. An off-road vehicle park was planned in Whitney Canyon because such a use was deemed to be compatible with the landfill.

No one knows if Placerita Canyon Nature Center could have survived with the adjacent canyons being destroyed.

In conclusion, with garbage decomposing in today’s landfills, even with the best intentions of the operators, problems can exist that impact residents living around them as is occurring with Chiquita and Sunshine Canyon landfills.

Perhaps a waste-to-energy facility at these landfills could be an answer, to not only solve the environmental problems but to also be a source of much-needed energy production.

But as evidenced above, there are too many obstacles to get them built and operated, such as a lack of will to find an alternative to current landfills. I think this would be a good intended consequence to at least get the conversation started.

Marsha McLean, a Newhall resident, is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council. She submitted this column representing her own personal views.