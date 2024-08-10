Michael Molacek | Similar Outcomes Unlikely

Re: Arthur Saginian’s letter, “Marxism in the White House,” Aug. 4.

Agree with your facts about President Barack Obama and his follower Joe Biden. They really want America to be socialist. Eleven million or more people here illegally. Government control over every aspect of our lives.

My only disagreement was your last statement referring to (former) President Donald Trump as not the only one who can destroy our democratic republic. You need to check the records of Trump’s presidency. Low energy prices, low inflation, almost complete border security, unemployment at very low levels. Middle class benefiting.

Don’t believe Trump’s agenda would lead to the same place as socialist Democrats you mentioned.

Michael Molacek

Santa Clarita