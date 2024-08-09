Rob Kerchner | Hyperbolic Hysteria

Ironic: those who accused Donald Trump of being a dictator and trying to undermine our country’s laws are the ones who have weaponized our judicial system to take out an opponent they weren’t confident they could beat at the polls.

Doubly ironic: Their ham-handed weaponization is likely to gain him more net votes at those polls, having accomplished what he never could: making a billionaire blowhard into a sympathetic figure, while exposing their own “democracy!” hyperventilation as hyperbolic, hypocritical hysteria.

Rob Kerchner

Santa Clarita