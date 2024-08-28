Santa Clarita Runners celebrate 40th Anniversary event with donation to high school teams

News release

The Santa Clarita Runners Club has continued a long-standing tradition of supporting local high school cross-country teams through its annual Independence Day Classic.

This year’s event, which marked the 40th anniversary of the Classic, drew more than 1,200 participants, from seasoned athletes to enthusiastic first-timers.

“The Independence Day Classic is a beloved community tradition that has grown to become the valley’s largest and most enduring running event,” said a news release from the club.

Proceeds once again benefit the high school cross-country programs within the Santa Clarita Valley.

This year’s event exceeded all expectations, and the club announced that it is matching last year’s donation of $3,250 per school, a total of $22,750. This brings the club’s total contributions since 2011 to over $190,000, the release said.

The funds were presented to the cross-country team coaches during the club’s annual summer social.

The funds will help cover expenses such as uniforms, race registration fees, travel costs, and equipment.

Paola Howard, president of the Santa Clarita Runners, expressed her pride in this year’s achievements.

“The 40th anniversary of the Independence Day Classic was truly special,” Howard said in the release. “We saw record participation, unprecedented sponsor support, and we are beyond thrilled to match our largest donation to date. It’s incredibly rewarding to see how our efforts directly benefit the young athletes in our community.”

Those interested in sponsoring next year’s event can reach out to the Santa Clarita Runners at [email protected].