Saugus alumnus gets first career start at Dodger Stadium 

Former Saugus and College of the Canyons pitcher Jacob Lopez showed out in his impromptu first career MLB start.

Lopez, a pitcher for the Tampa Bay Rays’ AAA club the Durham Bulls, was called up for Sunday’s road game against his hometown Dodgers.

The Rays pitcher slowed down one of the best offenses in the National League, allowing just two hits across five innings on the hill with six strikeouts and two walks. Lopez’s only run allowed came off a solo shot from Los Angeles utility player Enrique Hernandez in the fifth inning.

Jacob Lopez



5 IP

2 H

1 ER

2 BB

6 Ks

9 Whiffs



Lopez limited hard contact with a 87.5 MPH Avg EV and his Slider was unbelievable!



83.4 MPH Avg EV

54% Whiff%

56% CSW%

50% Zone%#RaysUppic.twitter.com/r3wizCSGPr — Running From The OPS (@OPS_BASEBALL) August 26, 2024

Lopez earned a no decision as the Rays fell, 3-1, to the hosting Dodgers, who also won the series 2-1.

The former Centurion had been throwing in the minors for nearly four months before getting the call-up. Rays pitcher Shane Baz was slated to throw but was a late scratch due to an illness.

COC baseball coach Chris Cota was able to make the game and watch his former ace carve up his favorite team.

“It was great,” Cota said. “Some of his old teammates were there and it was pretty neat to see him throwing against the Dodgers. I’m sure he’s been a Dodger fan all his life. I’m a Dodger fan, but obviously I was rooting for Jacob. He had a heck of an outing.”

Lopez showed he was ready for the moment and retired seven straight batters to start the game.

Also shining in his homecoming game was Rays outfielder Jonny DeLuca. The Agoura High alumnus scored Tampa Bay’s only run with a solo homer in the seventh to tie the game.

Lopez has been optioned back to Durham but showed his prowess on a big-league mound. In his last three starts with the AAA club, Lopez has allowed just five earned runs while striking out 19 batters. With MLB rosters expanding soon, the Rays may call upon the former Centurion yet again to help Tampa Bay stay in the hunt for a wildcard seed.

“He looked good on the mound,” Cota added. “He’s a great kid. He handles himself well, and I’m hoping he has a long career.”