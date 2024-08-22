SCV water polo players compete in USA Water Polo Junior Olympics  

News release

The water polo community in Santa Clarita Valley is celebrating the success of five young athletes who participated in their very first U.S. Water Polo Junior Olympics Water Polo Tournament.

Caleb Kornbluth, Ellis Sacchetto, Paul Gommel, Jackson Brosche and Emory Brown, representing the SCV Waves, triumphed in two games against tough competitors from all across the states, according to a news release from the local water polo organization.

Before making their way to Northern California for the main events, the players first competed throughout Los Angeles and Ventura County to qualify for the tournament.

“Throughout the four-day tournament, the team displayed unwavering determination and perseverance,” the release said. “They stayed together as a close-knit unit, supporting and encouraging one another both in and out of the pool.”

One of the highlights was when the team got to play two of their games at Stanford University, where the atmosphere was electric, the release said. The crowning moment came when they triumphed in the final match of the Junior Olympics, emerging victorious in front of enthusiastic spectators and finishing fifth overall in the Gold Division.

“We are incredibly proud of our young athletes from Santa Clarita Valley who represented the SCV Waves with such skill and sportsmanship at the U.S. Water Polo Junior Olympics,” the release said.

The SCV Waves, which includes girls and boys aged 8 to 17 years old, invite others who share a passion for swimming but want to try water polo to join their ranks.

For more information on how to join the SCV Waves, visit www.scvwaterpolo.com.