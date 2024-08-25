The Cold Truth: Cold Brew vs. Iced Coffee 

Cold brew and iced coffee are the go-to choices for those seeking a refreshing caffeine fix. But what sets these two beloved beverages apart? Lisette Gaviña Lopez, fourth-generation coffee roaster at Gaviña Coffee Company, makers of Don Francisco’s Coffee, reveals the cold truth and shares simple tips to create these cool concoctions at home.

The Art of Iced Coffee

A key difference between iced coffee and cold brew lies in how they’re made. “Iced coffee is simply double-strength brewed coffee,” explains Gaviña Lopez. “You brew it hot as usual but use twice the amount of grounds for the same amount of water.”

While some may be tempted to brew hot coffee and let it cool overnight for a quick fix the next day, Gaviña Lopez warns that this can jeopardize the taste and vitality of the coffee. Instead, she recommends brewing a fresh cup each time, letting it cool to room temperature, and then adding cream, sugar, or other condiments. Pour it into a cocktail shaker with ice (if you have one), then pour the cooled coffee over fresh ice. Voila! “This will result in a perfectly aromatic, flavorful, and evenly mixed cool coffee drink every time,” she says. Pro tip: Pre-freeze coffee ice cubes to prevent the drink from getting watered down too quickly.





Cold Brew: A Smooth, Complex Character

Cold brew, on the other hand, requires a slow-brew method that replaces heat with time to unlock its bolder, smoother taste.

“Instead of using water just below boiling temperature to brew through a filter for four to six minutes, cold brew is made by steeping coarsely ground coffee at room temperature or in a refrigerator for 18 to 24 hours. It’s then filtered through a paper, mesh, or cheesecloth to remove solids,” adds Gaviña Lopez.

This process creates a concentrate with a unique flavor profile, which you can adjust by adding more water. Cold brew is less acidic and has a brighter, fuller flavor than iced coffee, pairing nicely with milk, cream, or sugar for added indulgence.

Start with the Basics: Quality is Key

Gaviña Lopez emphasizes the importance of using fresh, high-quality coffee to achieve the perfect cup. She notes, “Coffee is two ingredients, water and coffee, so it’s important to have the highest quality of both.”

Don Francisco’s Coffee offers a variety of whole bean and ground options in different flavors and brewing methods, including pods, espresso capsules, and its Organic Cold Brew. “Don Francisco’s Organic Cold Brew Coffee kit simplifies everything. With pre-portioned pitcher packs of ground coffee, just steep them in a glass pitcher for 24 hours, and voilà! You’re ready to enjoy a perfectly brewed cup of cold brew,” added the fourth-generation coffee roaster.

Made with 100% Arabica beans and roasted to perfection, Don Francisco’s cold brew offers a balanced, velvety smoothness with every sip.

The Final Sip: A Matter of Personal Preference

Ultimately, the choice between iced coffee and cold brew boils down to personal preference. With a little knowledge and experimentation, you can unlock the secrets of both brewing methods and find new ways to enjoy your favorite beverage.

COLD BREW SPRITZER

Makes six 8-ounce servings

Ingredients:

2 pitcher packs Don Francisco’s Organic Cold Brew coffee

4 cups fresh cold filtered water

1.5 cups tonic water

1.5 cups lemon flavored sparkling water

Fresh rosemary

Fresh lemon

Directions: Steep 2 pitcher packs of Don Francisco’s Organic Cold Brew coffee with 4 cups of water in a glass pitcher, close tightly with lid and store in the refrigerator. After 24 hours, carefully remove the cold brew pitcher packs from the cold brew concentrate. Dilute the concentrate with tonic water and lemon flavored sparkling water. Serve over ice and garnish with fresh rosemary sprig and lemon peel.

