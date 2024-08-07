Thomas Oatway | Pandemic Pandering

“Figures don’t lie, but liars figure” — Samuel Clemens (Mark Twain). This famous quote applies to regular Signal letter writer Rob Kerchner (June 15). His latest treatise, full of highly questionable medical claims without supportive references, is called “Pandemic Pondering.” It is more like pandering to MAGA.

For example, he writes: “There is very little doubt that the number of cumulative years of quality life that will be lost by the response to the pandemic will vastly outweigh the cumulative years saved.” Our preeminent infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, whose new book was recently released, has offered that one million American lives were saved by the introduction of an effective COVID vaccine — in record time.

As has been said before, take medical advice from Mr. Kerchner at your own risk.

Thomas Oatway

Valencia