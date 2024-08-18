Wild About Animals 

Animals are all around us in the Santa Clarita Valley, from the coyotes in the surrounding hills to the birds in our backyards. Racoons, bobcats, opossums pay us visits that are often unseen. There are also rare reports of sightings of deer and bears.

To experience exotic or large animals, summer is a great time to visit one of the many animal sanctuaries in and around the Santa Clarita Valley.

All of these nonprofit organizations welcome donations and volunteers.

Hart Barnyard

William S. Hart Regional Park

24151 Newhall Ave., Newhall 91321

Info friendsofhartpark.com/Zoo/animals.html

The Hart Barnyard at William S. Hart Park features a variety of critters from ducks and geese to pigs and alpacas.

It is not a petting zoo, but you are able to feed some of the animals. Sign up for a free barnyard tour by visiting the website.

Also, don’t forget to visit the bison herd, which are located in the 22+ acre enclosure to the west of the Barnyard, just off La Loma Road.

The original herd of eight bison was donated by Walt Disney to Hart Park in 1962. The last remaining bison from Disney’s gift died in 1994, however a small herd of bison still remains at the park.

The bison are routinely traded for others from ranches and preserves to prevent inbreeding.

Gibbon Conservation Center

19100 Esguerra Rd., Santa Clarita, CA 91390

Info www.gibboncenter.org; reservations required

The nonprofit Gibbon Conservation Center in Saugus needs community support to promote the conservation, study and care of gibbons through public education and habitat preservation.

Gibbons are endangered small apes that live in subtropical and tropical forests from eastern Bangladesh to Northeast India to southern China and Indonesia.

The Gibbon Center was established in 1976 by Alan Richard Mootnick who died in 2011. His contributions to the scientific study of gibbons earned Mootnick a story in the New York Times at the time of his death.

The center currently houses the rarest group of apes in the Western Hemisphere and is the only institution in the world to house and breed all four genera of gibbon. It assists with gibbon rescue programs in Thailand, Taiwan, Vietnam and Indonesia.

Gibbons are susceptible to human diseases to ensure the safety of the gibbons all visitors must be in good health and wear an approved mask covering both mouth and nose at all times once they exit their vehicles.

Gentle Barn

15825 Sierra Hwy, Santa Clarita, CA. 91390

Info www.gentlebarn.org; reservations required

The Gentle Barn is an animal sanctuary that rescues farmed animals from abuse or neglect, many of whom have disabilities. Once the animals realize they’re home and safe, they in turn help children and adults connect with nature.

Come hug the cows, give the pigs a tummy rub, cuddle the turkeys and

Guests should wear long pants, closed-toe shoes, a hat and sunscreen. Be sure to bring your own water. A water filling station is available.

Shambala Preserve

6867 Soledad Canyon Rd., Acton 93510

Info www.shambala.org; reservations required

Founded in 1972 by actress Tippi Hedren (“The Birds” 1963) Shambala offers a Safari Tour through the world of the big cats, all of whom are endangered or threatened species. Meet African lions, Bengal and Siberian tigers and black and spotted leopards, servals and mountain lions. All of these exotic cats have been born in the U.S. to be sold as pets.

The Safari consists of a 2½-hour (maximum) planned program, including a one hour guided, walk-through.

Shambala is accredited by the American Sanctuary Association and run by the nonprofit Roar Foundation.

Wildlife Learning and Conservation Center

16027 Yarnell St., Sylmar 91342

Info wildlifelearningcenter.org; advance tickets

Wildlife Learning and Conservation Center is nestled in a leafy old olive grove which adds to the wildlife viewing experience. See lemurs, monkeys, porcupines, marmosets, sugar gliders, birds, reptiles and more.

Founded in 2007 to give a home and care to animals in need and to provide public education in the life sciences, conservation and the environment it is dedicated to giving over 100 displaced, rescued and zoo-born wild animals a home.

WLCC also participates in species conservation efforts called Species Survival Plans which are managed by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

Animal Tracks

10234 Escondido Canyon Rd., Agua Dulce 91390

Info www.animaltracksinc.org; advance tickets

Founded by Stacy Gunderson, a veteran Hollywood animal trainer, the nonprofit Animal Tracks cares for injured or rejected exotic animals, including some retired Hollywood animal stars.

The 75-minute tour is educational and allows animal interaction. Visit monkeys, donkeys, birds, wolf-hybrids, kangaroos and more.

The goal of Animal Tracks is to rescue animals in need, to educate about wildlife and to discourage people from keeping exotic animals as pets. 