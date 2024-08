Re: Document shredding event hosted by Burrtec and the city of Santa Clarita, Aug. 10.

Thanks for the Santa Clarita Valley shredding event. One big problem: I had a 10:30 assigned time and arrived at 10:25. There were many cars ahead of me. I waited over 25 minutes to get to a shredding station. The gases emitted by all those idling vehicles was no help to the SCV environment. Please find the causes of this waiting period and have things fixed.

William Dinsenbacher

Santa Clarita