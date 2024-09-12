Amanda Harer | Exactly Who COC Needs

As someone who has worked at the Santa Clarita Soccer Center for over 20 years, I know firsthand the value of strong leadership. At 16 years old, I started with the company as a part-time employee and worked my way up to general manager, with guidance and support from Scott Schauer. Scott has been instrumental in providing opportunities for young people, like me, to build meaningful careers. His dedication to our community is unmatched, and his vision for our local college is exactly what we need.

Our community needs someone who is willing to address critical issues and fight for what’s right. Scott is committed to transparency, accountability, and making sure our community college serves all of us effectively. His business acumen and commitment to community values make him the right choice for Santa Clarita Community College District trustee.

As a mother of three who homeschools my children and still manages to help run the soccer center, I appreciate the positive impact Scott has had on both our community and my family. I urge you to vote for Scott Schauer — he will bring the fresh perspective and strong dedication that our college board needs.

Amanda Harer

Santa Clarita