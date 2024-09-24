Bill Miranda | COC Turmoil Demands Leadership

I support Fred Arnold for the College of the Canyons board of trustees Area 3. I believe the recent turmoil at the college deserves experienced leadership, not “new voices” wanting to drive a tractor-trailer for the first time with no experience.

COC is an integral part of our community. Most of our citizens are impacted by it in one way or another. Did you or have a relative or a friend attend? The answer is probably yes. Was it a good and rewarding experience? The answer is also probably yes. Let’s not destroy one of the nation’s leading community colleges to placate rebellious faculty or administrators.

Our college is for the over 30,000 students who are attending to get the education they need to lead successful lives in the future.

Fred Arnold was raised in the Santa Clarita Valley, attended COC then graduated from CSUN. He is a U.S. Air Force veteran who has served the veterans community well here. He has worked with the senior community to serve many of their needs. He has worked with families to help them buy homes and start their equity-building futures. Fred is the product of Latino American dreamers. His mother is from East L.A. and his father is a former gardener turned landscaper.

COC has 30,000 students, 1,500 employees, and a $125 million budget. Do we want to hand this over to a “new voice” or an experienced leader? For me, it’s a no-brainer. I’m endorsing Fred Arnold.

Bill Miranda

Santa Clarita