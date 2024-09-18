Dirk Marks | Valuable, Experienced Leadership

We are all very fortunate that Gary Martin is willing to serve another four years on the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency board. Gary has the background, experience and leadership skills needed to keep us on track to secure a safe, reliable and cost-effective water supply.

Gary is a professional engineer and longtime resident of our valley who spent much of his career designing and overseeing the construction of the numerous water projects. As a board member, he leveraged that knowledge to make sure critical improvements in our water system were in place prior to the last drought, allowing us to avoid mandatory rationing that was experienced elsewhere in California. As board president, he has led the agency as it brought treatment facilities online to recover access to our local groundwater, while continuing to pursue recovery of cost from polluters. He has also supported successful efforts to acquire state and federal grants to reduce ratepayer costs.

Through his involvement with the Urban Water Institute, Association of California Water Agencies and the SCV Groundwater Sustainability Agency, Gary is well-versed in the water quality, climate change and regulatory challenges we are facing. We need his knowledge and steady leadership for the next four years to meet these challenges.

Dirk Marks

SCV Water Agency Board Member

Santa Clarita