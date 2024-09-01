Dr. Gene Dorio | Wanted: Senior-Friendly Olympics

The Paris Olympics have ended, and watching the events on TV was exciting. This international sports competition is coming to Los Angeles in 2028, and I’m sure it will feature spectacular performances by world athletes.

Many older adults would love to attend, but mobility and ticket costs might be prohibitive. I suggest to the organizers that this event be senior-friendly and accessible.

By 2028, 30% of the California population will be 65 or older. Venues will be spread over L.A. communities, and preparations will be made to mitigate traffic problems, ensure transportation availability, and put in place security for all participants and viewers. These will be our priorities.

A considerable portion of the older population may be unable to attend due to accessibility issues. We must address this now. Let’s prioritize these deserving older adults, arrange transportation and ensure access to events. Priority might also honor those seniors who are veterans, retired as first responders, and have been teachers educating our children.

A senior-friendly L.A. Olympic Games could be organized by the surrounding counties, working through local senior centers to obtain tickets, arrange transportation, and select those seniors who might want to attend.

Can this be done? Of course, especially if politicians appreciate this need. Many countries around the world honor their older adults, but no country hosting the Olympics has attempted to recognize and work to make its Games accessible for seniors.

Let’s be different and not only show the world that we produce great athletes but also honor those who have contributed to that lifetime effort by having a senior-friendly 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

Dr. Gene Dorio

Saugus