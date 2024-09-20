Gary Martin | Experienced Water Leadership

This November, voters in the Santa CIarita Valley Water Agency electoral Division 1 will have two votes — one each for the two Division 1 seats up for election. I strongly urge you to cast one of your votes for Dan Masnada, a long-time resident of the SCV and former general manager of SCV Water’s predecessor agency, Castaic Lake Water Agency.

Dan is one of the most experienced and knowledgeable water experts in our valley, and we are fortunate to have the opportunity to elect him to our board this year. During the 14 years that Dan served as CLWA general manager, he played an instrumental role in the development and management of our extensive and diversified water supply portfolio here in the Santa Clarita Valley.

That effort continues to this day by his successors and has helped make the SCV virtually drought-proof, even during this era of climate variability.

Prior to joining CLWA, Dan had a lengthy career in both private and public sector water management positions and is a respected leader in California water circles. As a professional civil engineer having graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Santa Clara University and with a master’s degree from Stanford University, Dan would bring a higher level of technical expertise to the board. His many years in management-level work in California water would also provide our board with an additional dimension of operational efficiency, fiscal oversight and water rate planning.

I appreciate Dan’s willingness to serve our community once again and I strongly encourage all my SCV neighbors to vote for Dan Masnada for SCV Water Division 1 Director in 2024.

Gary Martin

Valencia