Hart flag football beats Valencia in league opener  

Foothill League girls’ flag football is officially underway, and no one got off to a better start than the Hart Hawks.

Hart won its first-ever league battle on the road as the Hawks beat the Valencia Vikings, 33-6.

Hart’s offense moved the ball nearly effortlessly for most of the game. Hawks quarterback Zoey Guzman marched her team down the field repeatedly and capped off four drives with passing touchdowns.

Hart High School Hawk Zoey Guzman (2) launches the ball to an open teammate during the flag football game on Monday evening against the Valencia High School Vikings 091624 Katherine Quezada/The Signal

The Hawks’ defense matched the effort and energy with three takeaways via interceptions.

“I’ll joke around, then we need more, but anytime your turnover differential is positive, I’ll take that as a coach,” said Hart coach Josh Masmela.

Guzman threw two touchdown passes to freshman Natalie Williams. The two connected for a long touchdown pass and for a 1-point conversion on the next play to go up 14-0 in the first half.

Williams made another huge play in the second half, as she ripped a near-simultaneous catch away from her Viking defender and broke free for a touchdown.

Hart High School Hawk Natalie Williams (7) and Valencia High School Viking Ava Beeman (15) both fumbled a throw during Monday evening’s flag football game at Valencia High School. 091624 Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Hart also scored on the ground via a pitch play to junior Ellie White.

Valencia got in a 14-0 hole quickly but appeared to be rocketing out. The Vikings slowed down the Hawks’ offense to close out the first half and nearly swung momentum in their favor.

The Viking defense forced a punt and a turnover in the first half, after senior Leya Adams picked off Guzman.

Valencia got its only score on a quarterback keeper run from sophomore Riley Josett. The quarterback made it into the end zone untouched but suffered a leg injury at the end of the play. Josett exited for the remainder of the game, leaving fellow sophomore Camila Quintero to run the offense.

Valencia High School Viking Camila Quintero (36) launches the ball to an open teammate during Monday evening’s flag football game against the Hart High School Hawks. 091624 Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Quintero had some solid throws and moved the offense but just couldn’t find the end zone. The Vikings tried to keep the run game alive but the Hawks were all over nearly every play.

“Our defense played well,” Masmela said. “I thought we did a good job covering our zones, pursuing the ball and grabbing the flags. Valencia had some really good plays to kind of catch us off guard on one of the drives. So, I’m proud of our girls for kind of just regrouping and kind of making those adjustments.”

Hart receiver Jessica Gutierrez reeled in the first touchdown of the game and later made a big play that set up the Hawks’ final score, a Guzman to Glenice Delgado touchdown.

“It’s really credit to our girls who are working hard, building a rapport with each other, day in and day out at practice,” Masmela said. “Our quarterback, Zoe, has a full command of the playbook. I have so much trust in her when she’s out there in the huddle with the girls. I know she’s gonna go ahead and make the right decisions, play in and play out.”

Hawks receiver Kadence Bailey only made one catch on the day but will certainly end up on the highlight reel. Guzman nearly threw her second pick of the day after two Viking defenders tipped a pass. Bailey somehow managed to find the loose ball in the air, in the midst of multiple Valencia defenders, and took the reception down the field for a first down.

The win ends a two-game skid for Hart while coincidentally putting Valencia on a two-game losing streak. Hart’s three losses have all been within one score, showing Masmela his team will fight to the very end.

Hart High School Hawk Nathalia Raio (22) successfully removes Valencia Viking Camila Quintero’s (36) flag during the flag football game on Monday evening against Valencia High School. 091624 Katherine Quezada/The Signal

“We played some really good teams in L.A. City Section,” Masmela said. “We took two losses against Birmingham and Verdugo. I hate saying moral victories, but for us to walk away with losses by one score or less, it just shows the girls, despite our lack of experience, we have the talent to just keep up with the rest of the teams out there.”

There is plenty of Foothill League play left ahead as each of the four teams will play three times.

Both sides were pumped for the game as one of the best local rivalries in nearly every sport now adds Valencia and Hart to the hype of girls’ flag football.

“Just the history of the rivalry, purple versus red, it was so great to have this as our league opener,” Masmela said. “We had a pretty good turnout on our side of the stands, which is great. We had our tribe leaders. It just shows the excitement around the sport in this valley. Like I said, I’d love to see the sport grow even more in our valley.”

Valencia will look to bounce back on Wednesday in another home game with West Ranch while Hart will look for another victory at home against Vasquez. Both Foothill League games are slated for 3:30 p.m.