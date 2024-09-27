Hart flag football stays unbeaten in league, takes down West Ranch 

Foothill League girls’ flag football titans clashed on Wednesday with the Hart Hawks and West Ranch Wildcats facing off for the first time in the sport’s history.

Quick tackling and two interceptions from the Hawks’ defense held the Wildcats off the board for most of the game, while the Hart offense did its part in the 19-7 road win to remain undefeated in the Foothill League.

Hart quarterback Zoey Guzman threaded the Wildcat defense on her way to leading three scoring drives and the win.

Hart quarterback Zoey Guzman (2) looks for an opening during the second half of Wednesday’s game against West Ranch at West Ranch High School on Sept. 25. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

“We knew it was gonna be tough,” Guzman said. “They’re our biggest competition out here in league, and we knew we had to come play hard. Their defense is good, and we really showed up today.”

Guzman hit some big throws, including one to freshman Natalie Williams on the Hawks’ opening drive for a big first down. Hart later capped off the drive with a Sofia Onfre rushing score before Williams and Guzman connected later in the period to go up 13-0 at halftime.

Hart wide receiver Natalie Williams (7) celebrates a touchdown with wide receiver Jessica Gutierrez (11) during the first half of Wednesday’s game against West Ranch at West Ranch High School on Sept. 25. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Guzman finished the game with just two incompletions and ran the option play well.

“I think we needed (the option) more today,” Guzman said. “We know their defense is gonna be tough so going deeper was gonna be harder. So we really focused on the short passes and really just trying to move the ball as short and quickly as we could.”

West Ranch showed some signs of life and looked like a whole new team in the second half.

West Ranch’s Alanna Toliver (1) runs the ball against Hart’s defense during the second half of Wednesday’s game at West Ranch High School on Sept. 25. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

The Wildcats marched down the field with big plays from freshman quarterback Kara Carnes and junior Savannah Patton. Whether it was a pass from Carnes or a run, junior Alanna Toliver also made a huge impact with her shifty running in the open field.

Toliver had multiple touches on the opening drive, which she capped off on a receiving touchdown from Carnes.

West Ranch quarterback Kara Carnes (8) throws the ball during the second half of Wednesday’s game against Hart at West Ranch High School on Sept. 25. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

West Ranch moved the ball well throughout the day but turnovers cost the team points. Hart junior Natalia Fernandez pulled down an interception in the end zone on the Wildcats’ opening drive.

The Wildcats weren’t deterred by the turnover and came up with a goal line stand of their own. Hart managed to work the ball all the way to the West Ranch 1-yard line but some quick tackling and tight defense turned the Hawks away scoreless.

“I give a lot of credit to (West Ranch’s) coaching staff for getting their team ready over the spring, over the summer,” said Hawks coach Josh Masmela. “They look great out there. It was definitely a competitive game, and our girls really grinded it out.”

The Wildcats drove down the field again with under a minute to go needing a miracle to win the game but Hawks junior Ellie White ended the night with a game-sealing interception.

White also made another highlight play on her only rush of the game, which thanks to a few huge jukes, turned into a 42-yard touchdown play.

Hart running back Ellie White (5) scores a touchdown against West Ranch during the second half of Wednesday’s game at West Ranch High School on Sept. 25. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

“(White) is such a great athlete with the ball in her hand,” Masmela said. “She’s definitely tough to tackle. I know I couldn’t pull her flag. She’s an all-around baller.”

Hart is now the last unbeaten team in the Foothill League, but Masmela knows there’s a lot more season left with another two go-arounds with West Ranch. The coach’s message for the team: stay hungry.

“That’s the theme with our team, just staying hungry,” Masmela said. “Today was a great win. But, West Ranch, Valencia and Vasquez, we’re gonna see them again. So we just have to stay hungry and be ready.”

Hart has numerous talented receivers, defenders and athletes but Guzman credits the team’s success to Masmela, the school’s once athletic trainer and now coach for the first-place girls’ flag football team.

“I think it’s our coach,” Guzman said. “He’s just there for us, he has our backs, no matter what. Like he says, ‘’til the wheels fall off.’”

Hart will head into non-league play on Saturday with a couple of home afternoon matches before returning to league play on Monday at Vasquez. West Ranch will remain in its homestand and host Valencia on Monday. Both games are slated for 6:30 p.m.

Foothill League teams play each other a total of three times but now with Hart in the driver’s seat, the title is the Hawks’ to lose.

“I think we can do it,” Guzman said. “We’re gonna win league.”

Hart wide receiver Gianna Costello (13) runs with the ball against West Ranch defense during the second half of Wednesday’s game at West Ranch High School on Sept. 25. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

West Ranch’s Dominique Polynice (2) runs the ball during the second half of Wednesday’s game against Hart at West Ranch High School on Sept. 25. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal