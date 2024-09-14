Hart routs Birmingham in true home game 

Hart football was ready for its Friday night matchup with the Birmingham Patriots. The Hawks brought immense energy on the field with a student section that matched, multiplying the electric energy of Hart’s first true home game in over half a century.

Hart blasted Birmingham, 35-9, with a stonewall performance from the defense and an electric showing from its offense.

Hawks quarterback Jacob Paisano finished the night with four touchdowns and over 200 all-purpose yards. Despite the big night, the quarterback was only upset he couldn’t punch in a score in the end zone in front of the student section.

Hart quarterback Jacob Paisano (2) makes a diving throw against Birmingham’s Andy Bailon (6) during the first quarter of Friday’s game at Hart High School on Sept. 13. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

“(The game’s atmosphere) was crazy,” Paisano said. “Bringing in all the stands to get all the students here. I wanted to score in the end zone, but we didn’t get to get there. But it was fun. It was really fun having them in the end zone. It was just crazy. A lot different atmosphere here than (College of the Canyons). Everybody’s a lot tighter, the people are closer, so you hear more and can definitely hear it on the field.”

Paisano worked the ball to multiple receivers but it was again Hawks wideout Parker Maxwell who punished the opposing defense. Maxwell tallied five catches for over 80 receiving yards along with a pair of touchdowns.

Hart wide receiver Parker Maxwell (9) scores the first touchdown of the game against Birmingham during the second quarter at Hart High School on Sept. 13. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Hart was forced to play from behind as Paisano got called for intentional grounding in the end zone on the Hawks’ second drive, leading to a safety.

Paisano shook off the mistake and led two touchdown drives in the first half.

Hart’s defense had a tough task in stopping the Birmingham run game. The Patriots’ offense was a bit one-dimensional, with just one completion thrown past the line of scrimmage, but the team pounded the ball on the ground.

Birmingham’s one score came off a 5-yard rushing touchdown from senior Eddie Plaza.

Hart pulled away late as touchdowns from running back Zach Rogozik and senior Nathaniel Mata capped off long drives.

Hart running back Zach Rogozik (22) runs the ball against Birmingham’s Jay Saucillo (18) during the second quarter of Friday’s game at Hart High School on Sept. 13. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Hawks coach Jake Goossen-Brown had been dying to have a true home game at Hart and got his wish three games into his tenure.

“I told the kids when I walked out tonight, ‘It feels different, right? We’re at home.’” Goossen-Brown said. “We were at our true home. It was comfortable. This is where they’ve been working, on this field since January. They’ve been putting in the work, their blood, their sweat, their tears.”

Paisano gets his third TD of the game with this 6-yard pass to RB Zach Rogozik. Hart leads 21-9 with 2:34 left in the 3Q pic.twitter.com/hQZf2zDryu — SignalSCV (@SCVSignal) September 14, 2024

The Hawks were slated to play Eisenhower on the road just over two days ago, but the game was canceled due to smoke from the wildfires near Eisenhower’s campus.

Hart High School Principal Jason D’autremont was one of dozens working all week to make the special game happen.

“It’s surreal,” D’autremont said. “It’s surreal to be able to pull this off in a couple days. We just had tremendous support from our district superintendent, director of facilities, our administration and our staff here, custodials, campus supervisors. Everyone’s been tremendous to be able to pull something like this off, and it’s for the kids. To be able to have something that no one’s had here in over 50 years, for the students, it’s just a great experience for them, and that’s what we’re here to do, is make some memories here at Hart High School.”

The district and Hart’s administration weren’t the only ones working to make the game happen. Hart’s Associated Student Body also helped put in the work to make the game happen.

“ASB worked their tails off,” D’autremont said. “I think it was a real just a team effort. Everyone at the district office really stepped up and got stuff going.”

Students fill the student section at Hart’s first true home game in over 50 years on Friday, Sept. 13. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Hart’s student section kept Larry Fiscus Field rocking all night, impressing their quarterback.

“I was expecting a lot, but they exceeded expectations for sure,” Paisano said of the student section.

The Hawks’ main struggle was self-inflicted wounds as penalties piled up and hurt Hart for the first three quarters.

“We’ve got to clean things up, but we have good players that overcome those things at times,” Goossen-Brown said.

Hart has now won three in a row at the perfect time with Foothill League play starting next week. The Hawks get their first taste of league opponents on Friday when the team takes on Golden Valley at Canyon High School.

“We’re feeling really good,” Paisano said. “I feel like we should be 4-0, but that’s all right. We learned from that game. We’ll keep scoring points, and we’re gonna keep winning.”

Hart’s Ryan Lohmann (33) and wide receiver Ryder Frithsmith (5) tackle a Birmingham player during the first quarter of Friday’s game at Hart High School on Sept. 13. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Hart defensive back Devin Thompson (21) tackles Birmingham running back Dredon Fowles (1) during the second quarter of Friday’s game at Hart High School on Sept. 13. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Hart quarterback Jacob Paisano (2) throws the ball against Birmingham during the second quarter of Friday’s game at Hart High School on Sept. 13. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Hart wide receiver Parker Maxwell (9) celebrates the second touchdown of the game with Matix Frithsmith (4) during the second quarter of Friday’s game against Birmingham at Hart High School on Sept. 13. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal