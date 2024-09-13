Jill Mellady | Bring Accountability to COC Board

As someone who has had the privilege of working closely with Scott Schauer on numerous community initiatives, I wholeheartedly endorse him for the Santa Clarita Community College District board of trustees. I have served alongside Scott on both the Michael Hoefflin Foundation for Children’s Cancer and the College of the Canyons Foundation board, and I have witnessed his dedication and passion for our community firsthand.

Scott is a proven leader who understands the importance of change. The current leadership has failed to address the needs of our community, and it is time for fresh, effective leadership. Scott has the vision, integrity and commitment needed to enhance educational opportunities and bring greater accountability to the board.

I fully support Scott Schauer for trustee, knowing he will work tirelessly to ensure our college serves all of us better.

Jill Mellady

Canyon Country