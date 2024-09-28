Katie Seegmiller | Hart District Falling Short

There’s an old saying in the teaching community: “[The students] won’t care how much you know until they know how much you care.” I’m so grateful for the opportunities the William S. Hart Union High School District has provided for me to show just how much I care. I’ve been trained in building relationships with my students, fostering a strong classroom community, and using love and respect as tools for motivation. As I’ve developed these skills, I’ve seen the students’ academic growth mirror my efforts — just as the research suggested and the presenters promised. It’s clear to me now: When my students feel like they matter, they work harder.

It’s disheartening that the very district that taught me this lesson is now falling short of showing that they understand it. Our current board seems uninterested in working with the district’s most valuable asset — its people. Teachers and classified staff feel unappreciated and undervalued, and when educators are not respected or supported, it directly impacts students. Happy, respected teachers are more engaged, more motivated, and better equipped to provide the quality education our students deserve. When teachers thrive, students succeed.

We need an ally on the board — someone who is not just pro-teacher, but pro-education. I’m throwing my support behind Gloria Mercado-Fortine for many reasons, but primarily because of her years of experience working on both sides of the system. She’s been a teacher, principal, district administrator, and school board member. She truly understands the frustrations and daily challenges educators face, while also recognizing the importance of balancing a budget and allocating resources effectively.

While many of our current board members have allowed divisions to deepen, Mercado-Fortine has promised to collaborate with teachers and make smart financial decisions that prioritize students and classrooms. She’s dedicated her life to public service and volunteerism, serving on the boards of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Foundation, the SCV Boys and Girls Club, the Castaic Union School District, and several other nonprofits.

If we want to build a district where students and teachers feel supported and valued, we need leadership that understands the power of community. In the same way that students won’t care how much we know until they know how much we care, our district can’t thrive until its leaders show how much they care about students, teachers and staff. I encourage you to join me in supporting Gloria Mercado-Fortine, a leader who is not only pro-education but pro-people.

Katie Seegmiller

Valencia