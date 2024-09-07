Nancy Fairbanks | Newfound Support for Police?

On Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo’s website, she expresses her support of law enforcement with Assembly Bill 2943. She writes “enhancing the ability of law enforcement to respond effectively to these crimes.” She adds, “ensure the public is safe, and meaningfully collaborate with law enforcement.” And finally, “providing law enforcement and businesses with the tools they need to protect Californians.”

However, on June 2, 2020, Ms. Schiavo posted on her Twitter account @Pilar4CA (before it was Elon Musk’s X): “#DefundThePolice!”

On June 5, 2020, Ms. Schiavo posted on Twitter: “Happening now! ‘The only way for cops to be in solidarity with me is for them to quit their f&@king jobs,’ speaker at #BlackLivesMatter protest in Northridge and Chatsworth at courthouse.”

Pilar Schiavo has been asked to debate with her challenger, Patrick Lee Gipson for Assembly District 40. This would be a great time for Ms. Schiavo to clarify her 2020 Twitter postings.

Patrick Lee Gipson has responded yes to this debate. However, Ms. Schiavo has not replied. We the constituents of District 40 are asking for a debate.

Finally, please vote for Patrick Lee Gipson for Assembly District 40. He is a retired sheriff’s deputy and some of his goals are to toughen penalties on convicted felons; repeal zero bail for smash-and-grab thieves and violent offenders; protect victims and increase neighborhood patrols, among many other needed changes here in District 40.

Patrick Lee Gipson does not support “#DefundThePolice!”

Nancy Fairbanks

Valencia