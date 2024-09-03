New era Hart football earns first win 

Explosive plays and tough defense were a major factor in the first Hart Hawks football win. The Hawks dominated their road contest with the Burroughs Bears on Friday, winning 38-19, giving the Hawks era and first-year head coach Jake Goossen-Brown their first victories.

Goossen-Brown gives all the glory to his players but is already putting in the work to look for his second win.

“Anytime you win, it’s a good thing. It’s a good feeling,” Goossen-Brown said. “So to do it in week two, I’m happy and I’m ready to do it again next week.”

Hart quarterback Jacob Paisano and Parker Maxwell were tough to stop and Burroughs (0-1) had no answers early on. Maxwell finished with 200 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns.

“I thought Jacob Paisano had a fantastic game,” Goossen-Brown said. “He was able to make some great reads and great throws, and he put the ball up where it needed to go. Parker Maxwell was able to come down with it.”

Senior running back Zach Rogozik also added a pair of scores and totaled 123 yards on just 11 carries.

Hart took control of the game from the jump as the Hawks scored a field goal on their opening drive and then recovered a fumble on the Bears’ opening drive.

“We had a lot of big explosive plays, which is always a good thing for an offense,” Goossen-Brown said. “That only happened because our offensive line did a fantastic job.”

The Hawks cruised in the driver’s seat but let off a little at the end and Burroughs leaped through the window of opportunity.

Hart will now return home for a week three matchup with the Paraclete Spirits (1-1). While the offense and defense are really starting to click, Goossen-Brown still wants to see his team clean up some penalties.

“If we eliminate penalties, we’re going to be a much better football team,” the coach said. “I’m excited to keep seeing our guys go out there and compete on Friday and show what they’ve got, what they’re capable of and that we’re just as good as anybody else.”

Hart takes on Paraclete on Friday at College of the Canyons at 7 p.m.