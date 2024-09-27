Raven Rule | A COC Alum’s Perspective

As an alumnus of College of the Canyons, I am writing to express my strong support for Andrew Taban’s candidacy for the Santa Clarita Community College District board of trustees, Area 3. My time at COC was formative, and I believe Andrew is the right person to help ensure future students have an even better experience.

Andrew’s background as a former COC student gives him a unique and valuable perspective. His understanding of the challenges students face and his dedication to transparency and accountability are exactly what we need on the board. Having navigated the complexities of college life myself, I know how important it is to have advocates who truly understand the student experience.

Andrew’s commitment to improving student wellness and his push for better support services are particularly noteworthy. He aims to create a campus environment where students can excel academically and personally. His experience in policy development and advocacy aligns perfectly with these goals, promising a future where students are well-supported and heard.

As a former student who benefited from the opportunities COC provided, I am confident that Andrew Taban will work tirelessly to ensure that current and future students have the resources they need to succeed. I encourage all alumni to join me in supporting his candidacy.

Raven Rule

Castaic