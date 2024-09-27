Rebecca Hindman | A Solid Plan for the Hart District

I proudly endorse Eric Anderson for the William S. Hart Union High School District, Trustee Area 4. Eric is a clinical educator, has been a business owner, and is a parent in the district. Eric is proud of his multicultural blended family and he loves their adventures.

It was Eric’s zeal for education that led him to apply for the appointment for the Area 4 seat where he garnered the vote of Cherise Moore. His experiences as a business owner and educator give him qualities that make him an asset to the board. He has no political agenda or legacy.

As a clinical educator Eric trains doctors how to surgically implant and use an internal device for patients with sleep apnea. It is with this experience Eric truly understands the needs of teachers and their students: a safe supportive environment, the right tools, and funding are all needed for success.

Eric has a solid plan for the district. He wants to focus on mental well-being, academic achievements, and protecting public education. He will work to get funding for more counselors, create programs to help our students achieve their goals like a magnet school, and focus on maintaining the district’s success while balancing solutions for the declining enrollment.

Eric has been endorsed by the Hart District Teachers Association because they know he will get the resources and funding the teachers need using his contacts in the medical community and working to get more grants.

Eric is a great listener and problem solver, attributes we need on the Hart board.

It is time to get back to the business of education and not politics. Please vote for Eric Anderson for the Hart district, Trustee Area 4.

Rebecca Hindman

Saugus