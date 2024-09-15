Richard Bussell | Never Forgotten, Really?

We have been assured that 9/11 and from whence it came will never be forgotten. Yet it has. People fall into three classes: those who remember it as it happened, those who don’t remember it happening and those who barely know of it. As St. Jerome noted, “There are none so blind as those who will not see.”

Or as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez describes it, “Some people did some things.”

Don’t take my word for it. Watch the news of a university near you and note the pro-Hamas flags. And no, they’re not pro-Palestinian, that’s just a cover to fool a media willing to be fooled. They’re pro-Hamas. The good book says, “Judge them by their works.”

As Creedence Clearwater Revival sang, “There’s a bad moon rising.” I wonder if anyone organizes and finances all this, which oddly happened everywhere at once with expensive camping equiment, and which presidential candidate will best deal with it.

Richard Bussell

Saugus