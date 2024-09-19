Richard Castallo | Massacre of Children

The deaths and injuries of yet more children and teachers in Georgia once again raises the question of “Why?” I grew up with guns in my house. I joined the Elmwood Rifle Club at the age of 12 when I bought my first Mossberg .22. I shot “expert” in my military evaluations. I am not anti-gun. But I do find the constant slaughter of children abhorrent when it might be possible to significantly reduce these murders.

I do not support “eliminating” the right of citizens to bear arms, and for that matter, I still have arms in my own home. However, while the majority of the public has shown support for common-sense gun reform, political leaders have ignored the call to act.

In 2019 a bipartisan Background Checks Act was passed that would prohibit most personal firearm transfers to take place without a simple background check. The Senate did not act on the bill after the House passed it. Congress suggested bans on assault weapons with large-capacity magazines. Once again this common-sense effort went nowhere. In the meantime, Gallup found 56% of Americans support stricter gun control. But what the majority of Americans want has little to do with how political actors make decisions.

Where is our own local political leader on this?

I went to Rep. Mike Garcia’s website to send a message related to the Georgia shooting. On the site he lists what he sees as five key issues: (1) Education and Opportunity; (2) Jobs; (3) National Security; (4) Transportation and Infrastructure; and (5) Veterans.

These are all very important issues. But … kids and teachers being murdered is not? And if not kids and teachers, how about the fact a former president has been a target twice in just the last couple of months?

Four dead in Georgia alone; 385 mass shootings just this year. Hundreds injured. Thousands will be mentally and emotionally scarred for life. And where are our leaders?

Where is Mr. Garcia? When will the “Massacre of Children” be considered important enough to make his list of key issues?

Richard Castallo

Valencia