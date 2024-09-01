Rocky Peak Offers a Hidden Cave with Swings, Hammocks 

By Only in California

Just on the other side of the Santa Susana Mountains is a park called Rocky Peak. Exactly as it sounds, this large wild, natural area is full of sandstone rocks and boulders that cover rolling hills and peaks that overlook the San Fernando Valley, Chatsworth and Simi Valley.

Rocky Peak Park has trails that are popular for hiking, dog walking, and horseback riding. One of these hikes, Hummingbird Trail, leads to a hidden cave in Simi Valley, California, that only the intrepid discover.

It requires determination, a trail map, good hiking shoes, and some rock scrambling to reach the hidden cave known by hikers as the “Secret Swing” cave. From a distance, you would not think much of it, but if you look closely, you can make out the ladder that leads to it.

This is not an easy hike but for those up to the challenge, the otherworldly rock formations, wind caves, and panoramic views along the way are worth the effort.

The secret cave has been outfitted with hanging benches, swings, and hammocks in several places, facing this direction may seem pointless and random, but wait until you see the view. These have been placed carefully to take it all in.

The cave walls are covered in colorful graffiti. It is sad to see a real natural wonder covered in paint, but there is something interesting about the combination, something urban but not. Like being under a concrete overpass in the middle of a big city, but also on another planet with these strange natural shapes hidden in a mountain.

The cave is perched up high and opens up to stunning views of the valley below and the surrounding area. 