Ruth Rassool | Exactly What COC Needs

As a member of the faculty at College of the Canyons for 18 years, I am pleased to express my whole-hearted support for Andrew Taban for the Santa Clarita Community College District, Trustee Area 3. I first met Andrew some years ago when he enrolled at COC from one of our local high schools. I was instantly struck by his dedication to his studies, his ability to help his fellow students, and his engagement in various clubs and activities on campus. Andrew’s commitment to transparency, accountability and enhancing the educational environment is exactly what our college needs.

Andrew’s experience as an education liaison in the state Assembly and his dedication to improving student wellness is particularly noteworthy. His focus on providing adequate resources and support for students and staff demonstrates his understanding of the critical role that educators play in student success. I believe the knowledge and experience he gained at COC, and his further studies at a California University, were an asset in Sacramento

Furthermore, Andrew’s commitment to ensuring fair and equal funding for faculty and staff is essential for maintaining a high standard of education. His approach to collaborative decision-making and his dedication to listening to all voices on campus will help foster a supportive and productive working environment. Andrew is still educating himself and is always asking questions!

I believe Andrew Taban has the vision and experience necessary to lead our college effectively. I encourage my colleagues and the broader community to support his candidacy. I look forward to working with him as a member of our board of trustees

Ruth Rassool

Stevenson Ranch