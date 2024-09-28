Saugus football tops Canyon for first league win since 2022 

Saugus Centurions football earned its first win in Foothill League play since the 2022 season on Friday, taking down the Canyon Cowboys, 27-24.

The Cowboys (3-3, 1-1) had a 10-7 lead in the first quarter and stayed in front until midway through the fourth quarter. Saugus (2-4, 1-1) took the lead and Canyon was unable to convert on a late field goal try.

“Of course, we were excited. We felt that going into the contest that Canyon was a very well-coached, disciplined team,” said Saugus head coach Jason Bornn in a phone interview. “They did what they did and they did it well. And so for us, we were just happy that we were able to do the things that we needed to do to give ourselves the best opportunity successfully with the game. So yeah, the kids are excited. I’m happy for the kids. I’m happy for our campus, happy for the community.”

Canyon had gotten the ball all the way to the 10-yard line before a couple of penalties pushed the Cowboys back, according to Canyon head coach Ken Holsenbeck.

“It was a back-and-forth game,” Holsenbeck said in a phone interview.

Bornn highlighted quarterback Jake Nuttall, running back Obinna Okere and safety Matt Long, who also played running back and receiver Friday, as players who were key to Saugus picking up its second win of the season. But Borrn said the whole team had to play some part for that happen.

“It was really a collective effort,” Bornn said. “Everybody that needed to step up and contribute did, so it was a true team victory.”

Canyon had more than 400 yards of total offense, according to Holsenbeck. Quarterback Sebastian Martinez threw for 240 yards and one touchdown, that going to receiver Joshua Cambaliza.

Martinez also had a run for a touchdown, and running back Semaj Richardson added a score on the ground.

Canyon had 170 rushing yards, Holsenbeck said.

The Centurions were able to beat the Cowboys with some big chunk plays on outside runs, Holsenbeck said.

Saugus was able to run the clock down after Canyon missed the late field goal, and a desperate attempt to get down the field came up empty for Canyon, he added.

“We were fortunate,” Bornn said. “We got down and scored. We had to kick off to them. They got the ball back. They drove down the field and we were able to get them into fourth down and they went for a field goal, and then they missed the field goal. So it was 27-24 at that point. We tried to run the clock out, but they had three time-outs and we didn’t do a very good job of moving the ball. So we had to put back to them, they had the ball with like 30 seconds left in the game, and then they tried to put themselves in field goal position, but they just ran out of time.”

Canyon plays Valencia next week in the third week of league action.

Saugus is set to take on West Ranch with renewed confidence, Bornn said.

“I think anytime that you’re able to win a contest that you’ve worked so hard to put yourself in a position to do, it’s obviously a confidence booster for our kids,” Bornn said. “It’s a nice reminder that, ‘Hey, if you work hard, you take care of the football and you do the things you’re supposed to do, if you stick together and just, you know, love and encourage each other that you can come out and be successful.’”