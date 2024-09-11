Saugus High students honor the 9/11 fallen with flag display  

Students throughout the William S. Hart Union High School District commemorated the first responders and events of Sept. 11, 2001, according to Debbie Dunn, communications coordinator for the district. Among the ways in which students commemorated 9/11: At Saugus High School, members of the First Responders club and Turning Point USA club got together early in the morning before school to place multiple American flags on their school’s front lawn in remembrance of the heroes who responded to the attack on the Twin Towers.