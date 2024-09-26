SCAA Gallery to showcase ‘Dark, Odd, & Mysterious’ 

News release

The Santa Clarita Artists Association Gallery is scheduled to showcase the exhibit, “Dark, Odd, & Mysterious,” Oct. 4-27, with a free opening reception 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5.

“Dark, Odd, & Mysterious” is an art show that is designed to bring out the bizarre.

“We are so excited for this dark and twisty show. We envisioned work that was strange and off the beaten path for Halloween. Our artists were up for the challenge, and they definitely brought it for spooky season,” 2024 SCAA Gallery Chair and Artist Tobi Beck said in a news release.

Wine and beer will be served for the opening reception, as well as non-alcoholic beverages. Light appetizers and desserts will be served. In addition, there will be the close-up magic of Luke “The Martial Cardist” Libero, performer at the Magic Castle in Hollywood, along with card readings by Witch Hazel Rose Tarot.

“We are trying to bring awareness to our gallery, so please bring your friends for a great time. The reception is free, open to the public, and family-friendly,” 2024 SCAA Gallery Co-Chair and Artist Qiana Tarlow said in the release.

The SCAA Gallery is located at 22508 6th St., Old Town Newhall. Show hours are 5-8 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays.

The next SCAA Gallery show, “Words,” is scheduled to run Nov. 15-Dec. 15, with the opening reception on Saturday, Nov. 16, from 5 to 8 p.m.

For more information about SCAA and the SCAA Gallery, visit santaclaritaartists.org.