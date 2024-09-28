Shannon Gerson | How SUSD Can Continue Thriving

I am writing in support of Katherine Cooper, candidate for Saugus Union School District governing board for Trustee Area 3.

As an SUSD parent, I find it imperative for our children to be represented by someone who genuinely cares about all children’s educational growth, development and success. I find it necessary to have a representative who is responsible, nonpartisan, centered and fair in their governing role. A representative who wishes to best support our wonderful teachers and district staff.

I am confident that the representative I have described above is incumbent Katherine Cooper.

Katherine Cooper cares deeply about educational growth, development and success. She has always responded quickly to questions or concerns with warmth, kindness, knowledge, a deep understanding of how our district must function and an eagerness to not only address real concerns, but also to solve them.

Having a representative in this position who cares about each one of our children, as individuals, is so important to me. Our children deserve a forward-thinking individual who will represent them and advocate for proper educational development while best supporting their individualized needs.

I am positive that SUSD will continue to thrive if Katherine Cooper is reelected.

Shannon Gerson

Saugus