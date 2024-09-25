Shelly Jefferis | Unparalleled Involvement

Fred Arnold is a dedicated and passionate community leader who has consistently shown his commitment to Santa Clarita over the past three decades. My husband and I have had the privilege of knowing Fred personally and professionally for over 30 years, and we can confidently say that he is a man of utmost integrity and fairness in everything he undertakes.

Fred’s involvement in our community is unparalleled. He has dedicated countless hours to understanding the unique needs of our area and working toward sustainable growth that benefits everyone. His deep commitment to College of the Canyons is evident through his long-standing support and involvement with the college. He understands the crucial role the college plays in our community’s development and is well-versed in the needs of students, faculty, and staff alike.

This is why we believe Fred Arnold is the ideal candidate for the College of the Canyons board of trustees. He is not driven by partisanship but by a genuine desire to serve and enhance our community. Fred’s vision, experience and unwavering dedication make him the perfect choice to help guide the future of our local college.

As a non-partisan race, it’s important to elect someone who has the best interests of our community at heart. We encourage you to look into Fred Arnold’s qualifications and vote for him as one of our next College of the Canyons board of trustees members. He will be a strong, fair and thoughtful advocate for our community and its future.

Shelly Jefferis

Valencia